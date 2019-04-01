UZ hunts for new VC, make senior appointments

THE University of Zimbabwe (UZ has started the hunt for a substantive Vice Chancellor position. This follows the suspension of Professor Levi Nyagura last year on allegations of criminal abuse of office. Paul Mapfumo has been the acting Vice Chancellor.

The incoming Vice Chancellor will be reporting to the Council while providing institutional leadership and oversight. The UZ Council has also announced new senior appointments.

“Professor Rosemary Moyana has been appointed new Pro Vice Chancellor, Academic Affairs, for a period of three years with effect from today and will be responsible for initiating, recommending, implementing and monitoring policies, systems and procedures dealing with the Academic issues of the University,” the statement said, adding she is a distinguished academic with vast experience and a prolific track record in university teaching, administration and management.