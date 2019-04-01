Upcoming singer releases single

UPCOMING Afro-fusion musician Belmore Mtandwa and The Rockers Band have dropped a single titled Letty Letty.

The track comes hot on the heels of his debut album Upenyu Musiki released late last year.

Letty Letty — an inspirational love song — was produced by Jabulani Ndlovu at Trutone Studios in Harare.

It is inspired by real life situations in communities where friends, lovers or even married couples fight and, in some instances, end up divorcing over petty issues.

The song implores couples to resolve relationships/marital issues amicably.

It encourages married couples to remain faithful to their marital vows to sanctify marriages.

Mtandwa, who is in the transport industry, has worked with various artistes on previous projects and also did a collaboration with Progress Chipfumo titled Wakandivimbisa, off the album Upenyu Musiki.

Currently, he is working on another album expected to be released by mid-year.

“My music tackles various societal issues, with a view to encourage people to live in harmony as well as help build families. For instance, Letty Letty speaks to a woman who has been divorced from a husband who now regrets the move,” said Mtandwa, adding; “our first album Upenyu Musiki was also well-received on the market and is currently receiving favourable airplay on radio.

“We have also lined up shows at Plarka Tavern and Club Manake in Harare and we hope to continue delivering to the best of our abilities to keep our fans happy”.

Mtandwa’s first album Upenyu Musiki comprises Upenyu, Musiki, Wakandivimbisa, Ndazviwanira, Kure Kure, Amai, Ndinokutendai and Zvorema.

It was recorded at IMusic Records in Harare.

His band, The Rockers Band has Teddy Takundwa on keyboard, Kuda Chimutsotso (drummer), Simon Nyakatangure (rhythm), Pitshu Seba (lead), Rindai (backing vocals) and Papa Kaninda.