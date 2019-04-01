UN flies in relief for Cyclone Idai victims

UNITED High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) yesterday handed over to government 80 metric tonnes (MT) of relief items to support 10 000 people affected by Cyclone Idai.

The consignment which arrived at the Harare International Airport at the weekend includes, family tents, plastic tarpaulins, mosquito nets, sleeping mats, solar lamps and kitchen sets.

“The devastating cyclone has left people in dire need of humanitarian support.

“UNHCR supplies will help provide shelter and basic items to survivors, including women and children, as they have lost everything,” said UNHCR Country Representative Robert Tibagwa during the handover ceremony yesterday.

UNHCR is part of humanitarian team working in close collaboration with other

humanitarian partners to ensure that cyclone victims receive the required assistance and are protected from risks and dangers.

UNHCR has also deployed a team of emergency experts to support relief efforts.

Tropical Cyclone Idai has displaced an estimated 90 000 people in nine districts mainly in the eastern highlands parts of the country.

The cyclone has reportedly killed over 200, with some 300 still missing and has affected 270 000 people.

Vulnerable people, including women and children, are at risk and in need of relief and recovery support.

About 95 percent of the infrastructure, including schools, roads and bridges have been damaged in Chimanimani district.

Zimbabwe holds approximately 20 000 refugees and asylum-seekers mainly in Tongogara Refugee Camp where some 1 060 houses were damaged by Cyclone Idai affecting 5 300 people.

The water and sanitary infrastructure was severely affected leading to a shortage of clean drinking water.

UNHCR said it is grateful to its corporate partner International Humanitarian City (IHC) which donated the aid flight.

The airlift is part of UNHCR efforts to provide aid to thousands of people in Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

A plane carrying UNHCR relief items arrived in Maputo, Mozambique last week.

Another flight was on its way to Malawi yesterday.