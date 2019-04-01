Selmor scores big but . . .

SONGSTRESS Selmor Mtukudzi scored big in as far as her music career is concerned but on the business front, it was a difficult Friday night for the promoters.

This was a day Selmor remembered her father, the late superstar Oliver Mtukudzi through music and dance at the Andy Miller Hall and probably launching her interest as the heiress to the late muso’s legacy.

She did justice to her slot together with her sister Sandra whose stature resembles their father and husband Tendai Manatsa before introducing some of Tuku’s old band members Piki Kasamba and Mono Mkundu.

She opened her set with her late father’s song Seiko, upping the tempo with Hear Me Lord and Mbombera going forward much to the pleasure of many.

She invited Steve “Dhongi” Makoni on stage and performed yesteryear hit Handiende.

Besides her father’s renditions, she also performed her songs, including Hangasa.

On the business front, the numbers were not what the promoters expected — especially having an impressive list of musicians, including dendera ace Suluman Chimbetu, Andy Muridzo and dancehall sensation Jah Signal.

The venue was also meant to accommodate the anticipated overflow in the Glamis Arena, which, however, was not to be.

The cost of beverages and snacks also meant less traffic to the bars.

Tempers flared when one of the show promoters clashed with bouncers who were allegedly pocketing money instead of channelling it to the right coffers.

Besides that, promoters should be hailed for successfully launching Selmor’s career and the question on many mouths is what’s next for her?

Selmor is an accomplished musician in her own right and now she has begun the route of interacting and performing for the people who used to attend her father’s shows.

Music watchers hope the promoters did everything out of love and will continue showing her the ropes and not dump her.

Meanwhile, the late superstar and national hero was also remembered in South Africa at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival on Saturday.

The Tuku tribute was done by Vusi Mahlasela, Jeremy Oliver, Maduvha Madima, Berita and The Black Spirits.

Youthful crooner Mbeu, watching videos from the festival, did justice to the honour that was bestowed on him to perform in remembrance of Tuku.