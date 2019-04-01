RBZ grants 26 firms  bureaux de change licences

THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has issued licences to 26 institutions to operate as Bureaux de Change.

In a notice, the RBZ said this is line with foreign exchange guidelines in the 2019 Monetary Policy Statement announced earlier this year.

“Members of the public can buy and sell foreign currency through these institutions in line with the issued guidelines,” read part of the notice.

The bureaux de change that have been licensed are Fredex Financial services, Getbucks Microfinance Bank, MyCash Financial Services, Access Finance (Pvt) Ltd, FMC Finance (Pvt) Ltd, Transformation Financial Services, Elizabeth Florist (Pvt) Ltd t/a TSD Bureau de Change, Zimbabwe Posts (Private) Limited, Quest Financial Services (Pvt) Ltd, Proex Bureau de Change, Zimexpress (Pvt) Ltd and Fungioliv Investments.

Other institutions also include Kwik Forex, Campion Forex Services t/a Hand2hand Transfers, Direct Connect Financial Services, Stalrett (Pvt) Ltd, Julisim (Pvt) Ltd, Success Micro-finance Bank Limited, Send Money Home (Pvt) Ltd, Kuva Sanchez, Sahara Forex Bureau Pvt. Ltd, Express Financial Services, Easylink Money Transfer (Pvt) Ltd, Linsa Investments t/a bate Bureau de Change and Kaah Financial Services.