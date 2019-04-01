Indeed let's unite, make Zim work again

IN THIS section we feature an emotional but very appropriate letter by veteran of Zimbabwe’s music, Thomas Mapfumo.

The 73-year-old music superstar expresses his feelings on the state of the country, society and recent disasters that befell the country — including the deaths of colleagues and long time friends such as Oliver Mtukudzi — who died the time that Mapfumo was still in the country.

There’s no mistaking Mapfumo’s message and his source of emotions — it’s the desire to see Zimbabwe work again, with the right politics and good economics at the forefront of driving the country towards years similar to 1980 — when we got our independence from Britain.

Mapfumo’s message is not meant to appease or annoy a particular section of the society but to remind every well-meaning Zimbabwean that the country has got to work again.

Well put, Mukanya!

The current state of affairs, where we have runaway price increases, intermittent power supplies, water rationing, shortages of medicines in hospitals and pharmacies and erratic fuel supplies — does not bode well for the Zimbabwe everyone wants — unless we stop blaming President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his government and play our part too.

There hasn’t been short of criticism of Mnangagwa, rightly or wrongly, but what continues to worry is that there is seemingly lack of the will to offer solutions which involve citizens who claim to have answers to Zimbabwe’s on-going struggles.

This should start with politicians, to realise that failure of Mnangagwa during his term will mean setback for everyone in this country — including the opposition — since his decisions affect all.

It’s been nearly nine months, including this very brand new month, since Zimbabwe held its disputed elections but there is nothing to show progress. Instead we have had disturbances which claimed six lives, economic stabilisation measures which are well-intended but failing to get support, riots which lead to loss of further lives and a devastating cyclone which left a huge trail of destruction and massive bill for our already under pressure government.

Certainly these events should arouse the spirit of working together and avoid further damage to this beloved country. There is need to set aside differences and heal rifts which stand between the country’s reconstruction.

“Zimbabwe you are my country, I will not forget where I came from, my heart is in Zimbabwe,” Mapfumo sang reminding us how beautiful this country is. Its beauty only holds significance if its people are united!