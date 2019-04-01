IDBZ revenue grows by 55pc

Business Writer  •  1 April 2019 11:43AM  •  0 comments

THE Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe (IDBZ) says its revenue for the year ended December 31, 2018 grew by 55 percent after a significant increase in interest income.

The State-owned financial services institution reported revenue of $13,3 million for the period under review, progressing from income of $8,6 million in the previous comparable period.

“This was driven by strong performance in net interest income,”  IDBZ’s chief executive Thomas Sakala said, on Saturday in a comment accompanying the bank’s financial results.

“The bank received $152,9 million in capital in 2018 which boosted the bank’s income generating capacity. In addition, the bank benefited immensely from increased money market placements as a result of increased liquidity.”

The bank’s fees and commission income also registered a growth of 28 percent from a prior year figure of $2,7 million to $3,5 million in the current year.
“This was a result of increased recoveries from disbursements on road maintenance and development, $15 million and disbursements on water projects, $14,4 million.

“Moreover, the bank earned some advisory fees from its role as the transaction advisor on government projects,” Sakala said.
The IDBZ boss further indicated that fair value losses of  $1 million were recorded on investment property due to depressed activity in the property market and low occupation levels, leading to low rates of return.

However, the bank made a profit of $800 000 against a prior year restated loss of $600 000. The restatement was a result of value added taxes of $1,2 million, which the bank says were not recovered and remitted to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority on time.

The total comprehensive loss for the year was $2,1 million against the prior year restated loss of $200 000. The bank’s total assets grew by 213 percent from $189 million at the prior year-end to $591 million as at December 31, 2018.

    Post a comment

    Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
    Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
    - Editor

    Your email address will not be shared.
     

    Popular this week

    Download our mobile app
    Loading...

    Popular this week

    © 2019 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

    Made in Zimbabwe
    Design & development by C2 Media     C2 Media