'UK move was to grow the church'

GOSPEL diva Ivy Kombo, who has been in the United Kingdom (UK) for the past 14 years, says her move to that country was divine-inspired as she was to help develop her husband’s church.

She moved to the UK more than a decade ago only to come back last week.

The mother of five told the Daily News on Sunday that she went to UK to help her husband Admire Kasi grow the church — Upper Room International Ministries — as well as to pursue her studies.

“I moved to the UK to help my husband to grow the church as well as to pursue my studies. Now the church has eight branches in the UK and we are now moving into Kenya, China and Malawi,” she said.

“Apart from growing the church, I wanted to pursue my studies. I never had a chance to pursue my education as I lost my father, who was the breadwinner, at a tender age of six.

“I am happy that I have attained LLB and LLM degrees; now I am pushing towards PhD studies,” she said.

Kombo laughs off reports that she is now a prophetess.

“I am just wife to Admire Kasi, who is the founder of Upper Room International Ministries. I am not a prophetess. Actually, the words ‘prophet and prophetess’ are being abused in Zimbabwe,” she said.

The Handidzokere Shure hit maker arrived in the country last week and she is here for “a couple of weeks”.

“I am happy to be back (home) after such a long time. I have missed a lot ... from the environment, food and even the people. The Zimbabwean community is just lovely. I am here for a couple of weeks to plan for the Nguva Yakwana gospel concerts as well as to prepare for my 15th musical album launch,” she said.

“The album launch is scheduled for November 16 this year. We are still finalising on the venue.”

Nguva Yakwana were periodical gospel concerts held in Harare and Bulawayo back then, featuring musicians from South Africa and Zimbabwe.

I

t was meant to unite gospel musicians and the proceeds of the concerts were channelled towards charity.

“The event was meant to encourage our fans to worship God,” Kombo said.

Despite staying in the UK for over a decade, Kombo said she was following Zimbabwean music on social media and other platforms.

“The industry is growing. I fell in love with a number of musicians such as Janet Manyowa, Marble Madondo, Michael Mahendere, Zimpraise, Sharon Manyonganise and Bethen Pasinawako-Ngolomi among others,” she said.

Kombo is planning to launch her own clothing and make-up label.

“It is written that ‘seek God first and all things will be added unto you’, I am glad that God has blessed me with my family. I pursued my studies as a mother and now there is nothing going to stop me from launching my clothing and make-up label,” she said.

“As a woman, it is never too late to achieve what you want.”

National Arts Merit Awards-winning musician, Kombo is one of the most successful gospel female singers. She took the industry by storm in early 1990s to 2000s thanks to hits such as Handidzokere Shure and Mufudzi Wangu among others.

The 44-year-old singer, who was the director of the Gospel Train Records and co-founder of the then popular Nguva Yakwana gospel concerts, was also part of Ruvhuvhuto Sisters a group which was made up of Plaxedes Wenyika, Sister Flame and the late Jackie Madondo.

Her discography is made up of Mufudzi Wangu (1993), Ndinokudai Jesu (1994), Vimbai naJehovha (1995), Kutenda (1996), Revival Songs (1997), Ndaidziwanepi Nyasha (1998), Mwari NdiMweya (1999), Nyengetera (2000), Nguva Yakwana (2001), Mufudzi Wangu Special (2001), Denga Rinotaura (2002), Handidzokere Shure Volume 1 and 2 (2003) and Two Minutes (first album she recorded in the UK) among others.