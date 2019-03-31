The Mangala show …Congolese import inspires DeMbare

Mushowani Stars……………………….0

Dynamos…………………………...(0) 2

IT LOOKED like Dynamos’ troubles from last season were going to follow them into the 2019 Castle Lager Premiership season before striker Ngandu Mangala took matters into his own hands against Mushowani Stars yesterday.

Although they were playing in only their first match in the top flight, Mushowani appeared comfortable on the ball and caused DeMbare plenty of problems especially in the first half.

However, Mangala proved to be the difference between the two teams with a well-taken brace in the last 15 minutes of the game.

Before that, the Glamour Boys had failed to get behind the Mushowani defence with the exception of on a couple of occasions at set-pieces early on in the first half.

DeMbare improved a bit in the second half but they lacked a fast transition in the final third allowing the Mushowani defence to close all the gaps.

The Glamour Boys might have just unearthed a new star in Mangala considering the way he single-handedly converted what looked like an opening draw into a win.

DeMbare coach Lloyd “MaBlanyo” Chigowe was happy with the three points but noted his team needs to improve if they are to challenge for any honours and erase the painful memories of last season.

“Three points are always good to be in the bag but there is still a lot of work to be done,” Chigowe said,

“The performance was not up to scratch but getting the three points was vital. Given that we were missing about three of our key players, who we could not field for various reasons, we managed to out a good side.

“We just now need to keep our feet on the ground and continue to work hard because every game is critical; the race is a marathon and we cannot over-celebrate but we are happy with the result.”

Chigowe also reserved special tribute to the Congolese for his determination to win that proved to be the difference between the two teams.

“Mangala is a talent, he’s unpredictable; you don’t know what he is going to do next but it’s coming in handy for the team,” he said. It’s just like when (Diego) Maradona joined Napoli, he turned them from nothing to a great side. Today he (Mangala) took responsibility and led the team in the absence of the captain Edward Sadomba and hats off to ... Mangala.”

Mushowani started on the front foot as they looked like a seasoned top flight team by the way they were knocking around possession — clearly unfazed by the occasion.

The home side were enjoying a lot of joy on the right side where full back Crybert Muvuti was sending in cross after cross but his forwards Paul Chirimba and Evans Katema could not beat DeMbare keeper Simba Chinyani.

Dynamos’ best chances in the half fell to stand-in captain Jimmy Tigere but on both occasions, he could not connect sweetly from 12 yards out.

After their first half dominance, Mushowani were punished for failing to put away their chances as DeMbare improved in the second period.

DeMbare were now getting more on the ball after the introduction of midfielder Try Andre Moffat for Kudzanai Dhemere shortly after the breather.

The former DT Africa United midfielder was instrumental when he created the opening goal on 75 minutes after robbing Mushowani captain Clive Dzingai in his own half.

Moffat then fed Mangala, who was running into the right channel, before unleashing a rising shot from the edge of the box that beat the home side’s goalkeeper Admire Masuku.

Mangala completed his brace five minutes from time with another fine rising shot from inside the box after the Mushowani defence had failed to deal with substitute Ali Maliselo’s cross from the right.

Mushowani coach Newman Mashipe said: “We lost some concentration at the end of the game but my boys showed their character and I’m glad with their performance.

“I think we defended too deep in the second half and it’s a huge area of concern for us and I think we should have been more attacking.”

TEAMS:

Mushowani Stars: Admire Masuku, Melusi Doley, Crybert Muvuti, Sunny Savare, Clive Dzingai, Chelsea Nyakope, Webster Tafa, Blessing Phiri, Davis Kamanga (Kumbirai Kapikinyu 63m), Paul Chiramba (Joseph Tulani 52m), Evans Katema

Dynamos: Simba Chinani, Jimmy Tigere, Tinotenda Muringani, Munyaradzi Chipo, Munyaradzi Mawadza, Godfrey Mukumbi, Kudzanai Dhemere (Try Andre Moffat 46m), Emmanuel Jalai (Edgar Mhungu 70m), Tawanda Chisi, Tawanda Macheke, Ngandu Mangala