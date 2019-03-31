SA-based pastor commends Zim's unity on Cyclone Idai

SOUTH Africa-based cleric, Chenjerai Kangausaru, has commended Zimbabweans for showing love, unity and remorse to the victims of Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani and Chipinge districts.

The devastating cyclone, which reached Zimbabwe from Mozambique on March 15, left a trail of destruction mainly in Manicaland. It swept away schools, bridges, homes and government has since confirmed the death of more than 200 people while at least 300 people were reportedly missing.

Kangausaru, who has donated goods worth about

$5 000 to the affected people in Chimanimani and Chipinge, said the spirit of giving and helping should not end with Cyclone Idai.

“When I was in South Africa, I was not the only Zimbabwean sourcing goods for the affected people in Chimanimani and Chipinge but we were many. That spirit is commendable and I pray it will not just end with Cyclone Idai.

“As Zimbabweans, we have demonstrated our maturity in dealing with disasters. The disaster has united us despite our political and religious differences,” Kangausaru, who doubles up as a Zanu PF politician, said.

According to the government, the death toll is expected to rise to more than 300 as bodies are still being retrieved.

Government has since declared Cyclone Idai a national disaster in respect of the areas that were affected or likely to be affected by the impact of the storm in terms of Subsection (1) of Section 27 of the Civil Protection Act (Chapter 10:06).

The Information ministry said the hardest hit residence is Ngangu Township in Chimanimani where scores of deaths were recorded and over a hundred houses destroyed by mud falls and rock falls while scores of people were reported missing.

Meanwhile, a number of gospel musicians have fundraised for the victims of Cyclone Idai.

The musicians include Janet Manyowa, Michael Mahendere, Rev Togarepi Chivaviro, Pastor G and Sabastian Magacha among others.