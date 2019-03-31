Madinda praises Bosso players

Black Rhinos...................... (1) 1

Highlanders....................... (0) 1

UPON his arrival at Highlanders last season, Madinda Ndlovu set himself the task to rebuild Bosso with players who understand the values, beliefs and culture of the country’s oldest club.

After they kicked-started their 2019 Castle Lager Premiership campaign with a draw against Black Rhinos here yesterday, Ndlovu boldly declared that the rebuilding phase is now over.

Bosso had to come from behind with goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda netting from the spot to cancel out a Moses Demera opener for the home side. For a team that had a jerky pre-season as players chose to strike over non-payment of their salaries and signing-on fees, Ndlovu was left a proud man.

“I think it’s going to be a different ball game all together this season. We are not going there to say we are building.

“We are not building. We have built the house now, we are there to decorate the house, put some furniture in there and eventually live in the house,” Ndovu spoke in riddles after the game.

“Decorating is making the house nice and livable, you know you put a stove there, put a bed there so that anytime you get to a new house you can cook and sleep there.

“But yeah, you want to be comfortable. We are going step by step, last season we were building now we are decorating the house to invite you and come and stay there.”

Ndlovu refused to declare his side as title contenders despite a spirited performance that ensures they do not return to Bulawayo empty-handed.

“I think it’s too early to say anything and as Highlanders from where we are coming from, I think it’s really something to be proud of coming out with a point in this game,” he said.

“We have had so many challenges in the past and I think we have not really worked out our tactics as a team but coming up and fighting having been a goal down and salvaging a point, I would give credit to the boys.

The major focus was to try and not lose this game especially to try and protect the players from our beloved fans.

“You know how it is when players behave like that and lose a game; they will be put under severe pressure by the supporters and the major thing was to protect them from that and make sure we pick up in the next games.”

TEAMS:

Black Rhinos: Ashely Rayners, Tafadzwa Jaravani, Farai Banda, Andrew Tandi, Bruce Homora, Wonder Kapinda, Gift Saunyama, Wellington Taderera, Tapiwa Sibanda, Masimba Mambare, Moses Demera

Highlanders: Ariel Sibanda, MacClive Phiri, Brian Banda, Cleopas Kapupurika (Peter Nyirenda 53m), Nqobizitha Masuku, Godfrey Makaruse, Andrew Mbeba, Peter Mudhuwa, Tinashe Makanda, Mbekezeli Sibanda, Denzel Khumalo (Prince Dube 53m)