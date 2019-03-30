ZB Bank, DFID donate to Cyclone Idai victims

ZB Bank has donated RTGS$60 000 and an assortment of essential goods through Zimbabwe Red Cross Society as part of its efforts to bring relief to Buhera victims of Cyclone Idai.

According to ZB Financial Holdings Limited chief executive officer (CEO) Ronald Mutandagayi, the donation is the diversified banking institution’s initial response to the tragedy.

“This donation is to cater for the immediate and urgent needs of the affected areas. We will, however, continue to monitor the situation especially with regard to the reconstruction work that will be required in the aftermath of this disaster,” said Mutandagayi.

He added that the bank had reached out to its customers to drop off donations at ZB Bank or ZB Life Assurance offices throughout the country.

“Now that the cyclone has abated, it is time to assess the damage and in the medium to long term, re-construct.

“However, we are all aware, that the suffering of the affected people still lingers and there is a continued dire need for urgent aid and relief which is the reason why we are gathered here today.

“In line with our Corporate Social Responsibility Philosophy at ZB, we are concerned about the well-being of our communities and it is vital for us to play our part in dealing with this national disaster which has been brought about by Cyclone Idai.

This is also in line with our current campaign of” Going Big on wellness,” said Mutandagayi.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom’s Department for International Development (DFID) has allocated an additional

US$650 000 (£500 000) to support Zimbabweans affected by Cyclone Idai, bringing to over US$1,1 million (£850 000) UK’s contribution to emergency assistance in Zimbabwe.

The UK has committed US$28,9m

(£22 million) regionally to support the humanitarian response to Cyclone Idai victims in Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe.

The latest financial support will provide critical support to affected people in districts which face the risk of water-borne diseases.

The funding will help to prevent potential water, sanitation and hygiene-related disease disasters exacerbating the already devastating impact of the cyclone.

The support will be used to provide the following:

• Basic hygiene kits, including soap, buckets and water purification tablets.

• Safe drinking water to affected people, including those displaced in Chimanimani and Chipinge, by restoring piped water systems and installing tanks; and

• Set up sanitation facilities in key areas to reduce open defecation and minimise the risk of water contamination.

The initial UK response has:

• Delivered nutrition supplies, essential medicines, which include treatment for diseases such as pneumonia, diarrhoea, tuberculosis and malaria, as well as family planning, to health centres across the affected area including airlifting supplies to Mutambara Mission Hospital in Chimanimani;

• Reached over 4 000 people with hygiene kits including soap, buckets to carry water and water purifiers;

• Provided psychosocial support to over 500 children who have been evacuated to Mutare from affected areas, and supported additional aid workers to help children separated from their families; and



• Funded satellite mapping of affected areas to assess damage and access routes. UK Aid also helped to pre-position supplies including water treatment chemicals, buckets for clean water and medicines which provided immediate relief for people who lost everything in this disaster.