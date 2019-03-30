Teacher dies in  deputy head's office

A 63-YEAR-OLD Chipinge teacher on Wednesday collapsed and died in the deputy headmaster’s office under unclear circumstances.

Eddie Taonezvi, who was a teacher at Chipinge Junior Primary School, was pronounced dead on arrival at Chipinge District Hospital on March 27.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the incident, which he said was under police investigation.

Kakohwa said Taonezvi left his classroom at around 1400 hours on the day to deputy headmaster David Chinenere’s office where he collapsed shortly afterwards under unclear circumstances.

“It is alleged that on the 27th of March at around 2pm, Taonezvi left his classroom to visit the deputy head’s office for unknown reasons,” said Kakohwa.

He was immediately rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Chinenere then made a police report, leading to police investigations.

Post mortem results had not been released by the time of going to press.