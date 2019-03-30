Shame on you Zanu PF

Stanley Mawire, Chitungwiza.  •  30 March 2019 11:55AM  •  0 comments

EDITOR — The move by the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) to bar Zanu PF bigwigs from interfering with food distribution in the Cyclone Idai ravaged areas is quite commendable.

It is very inhumane to politicise food distribution in such a situation. We are all Zimbabweans irrespective of political affiliation. The cyclone did not affect people from Zanu PF alone hence everyone affected deserves assistance.

We wonder whether these Zanu PF bigwigs and youths have any conscience at all. Would someone really enjoy the food when others from across the political divide starve to death?
I reckon those who were involved in this had seen and grabbed the opportunity to loot the food handouts. 
Shame on you! 

May I also take this opportunity to thank everyone and every organisation for lending a hand.
May the authorities also set up centres in different areas where people can drop their donations.


 

