JSC recruits  more judges

THE Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has invited members of the public to nominate qualified personnel to fill in the positions of two Supreme Court and eight High Court judges.

The JSC also said the appointment of judges is done in terms of provisions of section 179 of the Constitution which provides that a person qualified to be High Court judge must be 40 years old and has been a judge for at least seven years.

The commission urged members of the public intending to nominate candidates to obtain nomination forms at its headquarters in Harare and from the offices of the provincial magistrate in Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Bindura, Chinhoyi, Mutare, Gwanda, Marondera, Hwange and Gweru.

The completed forms are to be submitted to any office of the provincial magistrate or JSC headquarters on or before April 30.