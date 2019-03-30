Italian Embassy  donates to hospital

THE Embassy of Italy in Zimbabwe, in partnership with the ministry of Health and Child Care officially handed over some advanced obstetric simulators and a state-of-the-art solid waste steriliser to Luisa Guidotti Hospital in Mutoko, on Thursday, March 28.

In an interview ahead of the handover ceremony, Italy’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Carlo Perrotta said: “We are pleased to partner with the Government of Zimbabwe in this initiative. Supporting the health sector is an important part of our development cooperation.

“The obstetric simulators will play a critical role in the Maternal and Perinatal Mortality Reduction Programme while the solid waste steriliser is set to introduce a new environmentally friendly approach to solid waste management, which is in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.”

The obstetric simulators and solid waste steriliser were made possible through the collaboration of the Italian Embassy and its partners.

These include Only Italian, the Italian Aid Agency (AICS), NEWSTER, the Italian NGO CESVI and Spagnolli Bazzoni.