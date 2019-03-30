Ethiopian Airlines named official carrier

Ethiopian Airlines, the largest aviation group in Africa and SKYTRAX certified Four Star Global Airline, has been chosen as the official carrier for the 2019 World Press Freedom Day Global Conference to be held in Addis Ababa from May 1-3, 2019.

The conference is jointly organised by Unesco, the African Union and the government of Ethiopia under the theme “Media for Democracy: Journalism and Elections in Times of Disinformation”.

This comes as passengers, financiers and industry partners are, for now, still backing Ethiopian Airlines’ quest to become Africa’s dominant carrier, despite a March 10 crash that killed 157 people.

As the official carrier, Ethiopian Airlines will provide air transport service to the

1 000-1 500 participants who will be going to Addis Ababa from around the globe.

Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, Tewolde GebreMariam, remarked: “We are honoured to have been chosen to serve as the official carrier for this year’s World Press Freedom Day Global Conference. We are all the more delighted to be part of this noble cause which seeks to advance press freedom around the world.

“As a pan-African airline and the leading aviation group in the continent, Ethiopian has been serving as the Official Carrier for different regional and continental conferences held in African cities. As always, we will treat conference participants on board our flights, to the best of our Four Star rated African flavoured service. I would like to say to all World Press Freedom Day conference participants, welcome on board!”

Global, regional and national media stakeholders, high-level government officials, and journalists from across the globe will take part in the conference which will be held at the African Union Commission headquarters.

