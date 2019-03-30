Cowdray by-election on today

IT IS all systems go for the Cowdray Park local government election today. The election has for the past few weeks thrown the second largest city into political overdrive as contesting parties sought to outwit each other.

Intensive campaigns have been the order of the day with parties throwing various resources in the field just to win the hearts of the Cowdray Park residents.

While Zanu PF led the way by deploying Vice President Kembo Mohadi, together with top party officials before donating 60 tonnes of maize and 30 tonnes of rice, the opposition have also reacted by massive road shows coupled with fliers and door-to-door campaigns.

However, the MDC — who stand a big chance to win the seat — are mired in controversy, as they have two candidates, Collet Ndlovu and Nomagugu Mloyi vying for the same post.

Yesterday, the party deployed national organising secretary Amos Chibaya to go for last-minute attempts to settle the matter by endorsing Ndlovu as the bona fide party candidate.

However, the attendance was poor and the impasse may see the party losing the seat due to a vote split, with Zanu PF in this case standing as an underdog.

About 18 parties, including three independent candidates, are vying for the seat.

The seat fell vacant after Happy Ncube of MDC passed away in December last year.

The Cowdray Park ward has one of the largest voting populations of over 23 000.

Accordingly, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission established 36 polling stations for the purposes of the by-election.