Court orders Chinese firm to pay worker

The Gweru Labour Court has found a Chinese-owned cement company, Livetouch Investments (PVT) LTD guilty of unfair labour practices and ordered the Redcliff-based company to pay an aggrieved worker his dues by May 31.

The matter was heard before High Court judge Justice Emilia Muchawa on Wednesday.

The case pits Lazarus Maposa who was the applicant against Livetouch Investments and Robert Masanga who were cited as first and second respondents respectively.

Maposa, who is a designated agent for the National Employment Council for Cement and Lime Industries, had won a Tribunal ruling that found the Chinese company guilty of underpayment of wages and unpaid overtime and cash in lieu of leave days and ruled that the company should pay the complainant.

Maposa had lodged an application with the Labour Court for confirmation of the Tribunal ruling.

Justice Muchawa confirmed the ruling and ordered the company to pay Masanga in full.

“The ruling by the applicant is confirmed. The 2nd respondent be and is hereby ordered to pay the sum of $3 265.43 being underpayment of wages and non-payment of cash in lieu of leave; the amount be paid by the 31st of May 2019 and that there be no order as to costs,” ruled Muchawa.