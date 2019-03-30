Chipinge man up for attempted murder

A 20-year-old Chipinge man has been arrested for attempted murder after stabbing a man who had tried to restrain him from beating up his uncle.

Tafadzwa Mutengo, 20, stabbed Tichaona Masango, 22, in the ribs after he tried to stop him from assaulting his uncle Crispen Masango in a beer brawl on March 23 at Chisuma Growth Point in Mvuyana Village in Chisumbanje.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson Tavhiringwa Kakohwa said the incident happened around 1900 hours.

Police said Mutengo and Crispen were sharing drinks until the misunderstanding, which quickly degenerated into a fist fight.

On seeing this, Masango tried to stop the two from fighting, and defend his uncle who was apparently losing the fight.

Mutengo then drew a knife and stabbed Tichaona in anger over his interference.

Tichaona was quickly rushed to the clinic.

A medical report revealed that he sustained deep stab wounds, leaving Chisumbanje police to charge Mutengo with attempted murder.

Kakohwa expressed concern over the high number of murders and attempted murders across the province due to avoidable violent confrontations.