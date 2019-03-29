ZULC conference  ends today

THE three-day Fourth Biennial Conference of the Zimbabwe University Libraries Consortium (ZULC) ends in Harare today.

ZULC consists of 18 university libraries and 21 affiliate college libraries.

The conference opened in Harare on Wednesday running under the theme ‘‘Staying in the game: Redefining academic library service to meet 21st century user needs’’.

It provided an opportunity for players in the library and information services sector to meet and discuss wide ranging contemporary issues in the sector that are affecting academic librarianship in this rapidly changing digital economy.

ZULC chairperson Nyarai Patience Chibanda urged librarians, who included international delegates from Nigeria, Uganda, Malawi, South Africa and Zambia, to improve the quality academic libraries through the adoption of relevant technologies.

“Librarians at universities and colleges need to move away from the idea of academic libraries as buildings that stock books on dusty shelves to learning spaces that can facilitate access to information at any time and place,” said Chibanda.

She added that modern academic libraries should embrace technology and social media in particular.

“Innovation in the production and dissemination of information is now required. As academic libraries we have to move with the times and embrace the use of technology in our services.

“There is need to rethink our physical library spaces and collections. We have to embrace the use of social media in our line of business. Open access publishing and establishment of digital scholarship centres is now a must for modern day academic institutions,” said the ZULC chairperson.

Chibanda urged stakeholders to join hands in making libraries and institutions better places as they discover their new role of contributing towards the industrialisation and modernisation of the country.