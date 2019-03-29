Zim to plant 200  trees on Earth Hour

Zimbabwe joins the rest of the world in commemorating Earth Hour tomorrow, a worldwide environmental movement organised by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

In Harare, the day will be celebrated in partnership with Forestry Commission Zimbabwe and Friends of the Environment under the theme, ‘plant and nurture a tree’.

To mark the day, at least 200 trees will be planted to symbolise the importance of nature and contribute to Zimbabwe’s ongoing 2018/19 tree planting season which started with a target of 15 million trees.

The three organisations will on Saturday hold a Walkathon in Highfield starting at Nyandoro Primary School in 120th Street at 7.30am to Main Street and back to the school.

“Earth hour is a significant opportunity to secure commitment for preservation of nature. Nature is vital for food, the air we breathe and the water we drink. It plays an important role in the economy and in our everyday lives,” says Enos Shumba, WWF Zimbabwe country director.

Zimbabwe is losing about 330 000 hectares of forests every year.