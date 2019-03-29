Millers meet for drought assessment

GRAIN Millers Association of Zimbabwe (Gmaz) will today hold an extraordinary meeting in Harare to assess the drought situation and their contribution towards the victims of Cyclone Idai that ravaged Chimanimani and Chipinge in Manicaland Province.

In a statement, Gmaz’s media and public relations manager Garikai Chaunza said Lands minister Perrance Shiri and Industry and Commerce minister Mangaliso Ndlovu will grace the meeting.

“We will also be hearing other key holders’ perspectives on the meeting agenda which will help us come up with a 24-month document plan on how to procure grain locally and internationally,” said Chaunza. “The planning document to come out of the meeting is going to be submitted to our line ministry which will guide us on how to move forward.”

The sector’s key stakeholders attending the meeting include the National Bakers Association of Zimbabwe, National Railways of Zimbabwe, Consumer Council of Zimbabwe, Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers, Manica Zimbabwe (Ltd), the Meteorological department of Zimbabwe and Holbuld Limited.