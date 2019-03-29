Hwange to repossess properties

Staff Writer  •  29 March 2019 2:12PM  •  0 comments

HWANGE Colliery Company Limited (HCCL) has threatened to repossess its residential and commercial properties from tenants unless they clear their debts.

In a statement, the company’s acting managing director Charles Zinyemba gave the defaulting tenants up to April 30 to regularise their stay.

“Hwange Colliery Company intends to repossess its residential and commercial properties from defaulting tenants. The organisation has exhausted all forms of engagements,” HCCL said in the notice.

“As a last resort, the organisation has resolved to repossess all underperforming properties. By copy of this press statement, all defaulting debtors are advised to regularise their accounts on or before the 30th of April 2019 of risk losing the properties”. 

    Post a comment

    Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
    Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
    - Editor

    Your email address will not be shared.
     

    Popular this week

    Download our mobile app
    Loading...

    Popular this week

    © 2019 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

    Made in Zimbabwe
    Design & development by C2 Media     C2 Media