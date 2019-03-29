Hwange to repossess properties

HWANGE Colliery Company Limited (HCCL) has threatened to repossess its residential and commercial properties from tenants unless they clear their debts.

In a statement, the company’s acting managing director Charles Zinyemba gave the defaulting tenants up to April 30 to regularise their stay.

“Hwange Colliery Company intends to repossess its residential and commercial properties from defaulting tenants. The organisation has exhausted all forms of engagements,” HCCL said in the notice.

“As a last resort, the organisation has resolved to repossess all underperforming properties. By copy of this press statement, all defaulting debtors are advised to regularise their accounts on or before the 30th of April 2019 of risk losing the properties”.