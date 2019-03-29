Gokwe RDC appeals to govt to repair roads

GOKWE North Rural District Council (RDC) chairperson has appealed to government to repair roads in the district, arguing that it is affecting daily activities.

The RDC chairperson Stewart Mbulawa told the Daily News that the district did not have any tarred roads while the gravel ones were in bad shape.

This comes as the District Development Fund (DDF), ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development and the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara) have conducted road works across the country, except Gokwe.

“Our roads are one of the major problems in the district. As you know, there are water challenges in Gokwe North and people travel long distances to fetch water. However, because our gravel roads are not maintained, many people have accidents in their animal drawn carts because of the undulating nature of the road,” Mbulawa said.

He added that for a district to still be asking for gravel roads clearly showed how backward it was compared to other areas.

At a tour of road works in Bindura and Harare, DDF permanent secretary James Jonga said poor infrastructure such as the road network and unavailability of water was hindering the flow of investors into the country.

Jonga said the progress of the road repairs and maintenance were worryingly slow as engineers complained about price hikes and fuel shortages.

“It is not a declaration of excess capacity for use to address issues of an urban nature, it was more to do with a rescue operation.

“President Emmerson Mnangagwa came up with the business mantra ‘Zimbabwe is Open for Business’ and the offices where that business is conducted are Mukwati, Munhumutapa, Chaminuka and Kaguvi.”

“If our visitors, the ones that we are actually inviting, cannot access the buildings because of the chipped roads, surely the millions that we are trying to attract we will not get them because they will just be discouraged from coming to those buildings where they cannot even park their car and when they go up the building they cannot find water. This is where DDF has had to come because of the interventionist nature of our operations,” Jonga said.