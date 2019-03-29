Fury over  closure of  Egodini toilets

BULAWAYO’s Egodini Mall developer — Terracotta Private Limited — has triggered a storm after reportedly shutting down ablution facilities without notifying vendors operating within the site vicinity.

Residents yesterday raised fears of a possible spread of diseases following this development.

Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) blasted the authorities for closing down toilets and water taps, leaving hundreds of vendors stranded.

“Our information officer was on the ground and spoke to some vendors who said they no longer have nearby places to get water to wash their fruits.

“This screams a health scare such as cholera,” noted the BPRA.

Vendors pleaded with the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) to find an urgent solution, noting that the local authority should have seen this coming when the project finally set off.

They argued it was relatively unfair to expect Terracotta to halt the project due to the issue of ablution facilities.

The city fathers responded to the accusations on social media, noting that prior arrangements for alternative ablution facilities had been made.

“BCC made all relevant relocation plans which stakeholders are aware of. Alternative sites were designated as well as alternative ablution facilities were identified for which BCC went to the extent of leasing some from the private sector,” noted the local authority.

“We held several meetings with the representatives of the associations which were part of the relocation process.

“They asked that they be given temporary relief to use the toilets plus the current Mutize and Sons before its demolition.”

The city fathers have reaffirmed that the first phase of the Egodini Mall, a project which has suffered many false starts, will open in November this year.

Last month, Terracotta Private Limited indicated that so far, the company had recruited 65 people to work on the initial stages of the multi-million-dollar project.

BCC awarded the tender to Terracotta in 2016 for the reconstruction of Basch Street Terminus, popularly known as Egodini, into a modern structure after the company made a $60 million bid.

This saw kombis and vendors that were operating from the site being removed last year to pave way for construction works.