Innscor gives cyclone victims a helping handS

Innscor Africa Group of Companies has moved to ensure basic dietary requirements are achieved for communities affected by Cyclone Idai.

Innscor Africa Limited — which consists of major food manufacturers Baker’s Inn Bakeries, National Foods, Colcom Holdings, Irvines, ProBrands and ProDairy together with other subsidiaries Capri, ProBottlers, NatPak, Paperhole Investments-PHL, Providence Human Capital, TV Sales & Home and Profeeds — mobilised its collective strength to donate a large consignment of foodstuffs at a ceremony officiated by Local Government, Public Works and National Housing minister July Moyo in Mutare last weekend.

Speaking on behalf of Innscor at the handover ceremony in Mutare, Baker’s Inn Bakeries chief executive officer Ngoni Mazango said the donation was a practical response to an appeal by the government to assist communities affected by the fatal cyclone which destroyed homes, infrastructure, crops, and livestock.

“It is our duty as corporates and citizens to assist our government to help the surviving victims in any way we can,” Mazango said.

The donated goods include 100 tonnes of maize-meal, 10 000 loaves, 12 tonnes of salt, 200 blankets, two accommodation tents, 2 tonnes of canned meat, 2 000 crates of eggs which we can always add if need be, 6 tonnes of self-raising flour, 1.5 tonnes of sugar beans, 1 tonne of peanut butter, 1 tonne of jam, 3 000 litres of milk, 4 tonnes of rice, 1 9000 litres of soft drinks, 23 tonnes (1 050 hampers) with roller meal, flour, rice, cooking oil, salt, sugar, candles, soap and cordial drinks.

Moyo said the State was grateful for the assistance from private companies to help the victims. “On behalf of the president of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa we would like to thank Innscor for the quick response and for the assistance,” he said. “We particularly want to thank Innscor for this donation and I was particularly happy that you are willing to personally take the goods that you have donated to the affected areas yourselves, so that we can have a first-hand distribution system.”

Moyo said there were areas outside Chimanimani which were also hard hit by the cyclone. “These areas include Chipinge, Buhera, Gutu and Bikita. Going up north, there is Mutasa and Nyanga which also need assistance,” he said. “We have not been able to reach these areas as quickly as we would have wanted. Areas like Biriwiri, Nhedziwa and Nyanyadzi are still inaccessible because bridges have been destroyed.”

Going forward, Innscor Africa Limited through government is exploring the possibility of helping with the resuscitation of housing infrastructure in the affected area and ensuring that roads are accessible. There are also plans to assist affected retailers to restart their businesses.