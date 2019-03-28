ED must walk the talk on economic revival

EDITOR — Zimbabweans have suffered a lot for the past 38 years with nothing tangible to show.

Some say it was all because of Robert Mugabe while feeling sorry or empathising with Emmerson Mnangagwa. He is equally to blame.

If values, principles and lives of Zimbabweans mattered to him, he would have resigned and joined the opposition in fighting for the rights of the people but he didn’t.

On his inauguration, ED promised to deal with corruption and that he was going to make drastic changes and he gave himself 100 days to improve the economy. Fast forward to today still nothing has changed.

He failed to solve the cash crisis, inflation is rising and prices of basic commodities have risen. He has no clue on how to get the industry running again. Investors have only signed commitment deals but nothing tangible on the ground.

Can somebody tell that guy to be real. Then you hear his supporters saying Nelson Chamisa is a liar. We all know who is lying.

Most roads countrywide are dilapidated and we wonder where the money from Zinara is going.

The civil servants have been asking for an increment but only got a small raise after they protested.

What about teachers and others?

Can ED be the real change we are looking for in the new dispensation?

Tendai Mazenge