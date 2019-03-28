Copper cables thief jailed ten years

Bernard Chiketo  •  28 March 2019 11:08AM  •  0 comments

A Sakubva man has been caged 10 years for tampering with and stealing  $2 400 worth of Zesa armoured cables at the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ).

Farai Murimbechi, 34, of Sakubva was convicted after a full trial by magistrate Tendai Mahwe. His co-accused Theophelus Mukome, 28, was acquitted. Murimbechi was convicted of three counts of contravening section 60 (A) (3) (A) (B) of the Electricity Act Chapter 13:19 that outlaws tempering “with any apparatus for generating, distributing, or supplying electricity with the result that any supply of electricity may be disturbed”.

It was the State’s case that on a date unknown to prosecutors but in January 2019, Murimbechi cut and removed 10kg of copper cables from the NRZ electricity line contravening the Act. 
They were valued at $500.

In the second charge, Murimbechi stole six metres, valued at $200, of copper cables from another NRZ line.
He also stole a further 30 metres of copper cables valued at $1 700.
Murimbechi was given the mandatory 10-year jail sentence.
Chris Munyuki was prosecuting.

