Chihota's wife to be buried today

RioZim Limited board chairperson Lovemore Chihota’s wife will be buried at the family rural homestead in Goromonzi this morning.

A church service for Rose Kasonde Ndakasha-Chihota will be held at Nazareth House Catholic Church in Highlands before the funeral procession leaves for Goromonzi for burial.



She passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning at home surrounded by family. In a statement, RioZim said: “It is with a heavy heart and sadness that the RioZim Limited board, management and staff join our board chairperson ... Chihota and his family in mourning the passing of the much-loved wife mother and grandmother”.