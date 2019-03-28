Bread now too expensive

EDITOR — The price of bread — reported to have increased from $1,40 to between $1,80-$2 is just too excessive. This is very expensive especially when everything in this country seems to be going up.

Most people do not afford to buy bread at this price. According to recent media reports this is the highest increase since the introduction of the multi-currency regime. The increase is said to be the fourth increase within a space of 12 months and the first this year.

As Zimbabweans we are appealing for the government to deal with the bread price issue as a matter of urgency. Many families in this country rely on bread for meals as most people cannot afford to prepare proper meals like sadza or rice for lunch.

I know that according to your story it was not clear if the government had sanctioned bakers to adjust their prices. Many of us hope that the government will not sanction such a high increase at a time when the majority of citizens are struggling to survive in this harsh economic environment.

The government had made it’s citizens happy when they stopped bakers from increasing the price of bread. Citizens are aware that in the last few weeks there was shortage of bread with the government allowing the millers to bring wheat into the country duty-free so why the increase now?

Millers should be allocated foreign currency by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe to ensure that bread remains affordable to many.

We pray that the government will intervene and bring order to the bakers industry for the sake of the unemployed masses and the economic woes that seem to be going on in this country.

Concerned.