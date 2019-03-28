Beatrice Beerhall available for lease

Helen Kadirire  •  28 March 2019 12:11PM  •  0 comments

Manyame Rural District Council (MRDC) is inviting bids from companies and individuals interested in leasing Beatrice Beerhall.
In a notice, the local authority said tender documents can be submitted at its offices no later than April 29 after payment of a $50 non-refundable fee.

“Tenders are invited from interested parties for the leasing of Beatrice Beerhall situated at Beatrice Growth Point.  “Tenders must be enclosed in sealed envelopes and clearly endorsed on the outside.

“Tenders should be accompanied by an application letter and company registration and tax clearance certificates in the case of companies,” reads part of the notice. MRDC also said a mandatory pre-tender viewing of the property should be attended by interested parties on April 4.

This comes as many councils across the country are also leasing out their beerhalls. 

