'Looting' minors case delayed again

BULAWAYO’s Emakhandeni minors who allegedly took part in the violent January lootings have missed out on their school lessons with the hearing of their case suffering repeated delays.

The minors aged between six and 13 years appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Joseph Mabeza facing theft charges.

The State agreed to postpone the matter to a later date during the April school holidays after realising that the schooling minors had been attending court for weeks without any progress on the matter.

Tinashe Runganga, the defence lawyer submitted that the matter was taking too long to finalise and further made indications that defence would apply for the matter to be placed off remand.

Prosecuting Caroline Matanga said the State still awaits the probation officers’ reports.

It is the State’s case that on January 15 at around midday, the minors were part of a mob which went to Apollo Shopping in Emakhandeni, where they allegedly looted groceries and 129 pool tokens.

They allegedly participated in violent skirmishes with the law enforcers who were trying to maintain law and order during the violent protests.

After outnumbering the police officers, the accused persons reportedly broke into the shops at Apollo Shopping Centre.

The suspects were arrested after police received a tip off from members of the public leading to the recovery of some of the stolen items.