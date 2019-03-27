Govt compensates brutality victim

GOVERNMENT has compensated activist Lynette Mudehwe $6 000 after she was brutally assaulted at the hands of law enforcement agents during a protest against former vice president Phelekezela Mphoko’s prolonged hotel stay.

Mudehwe won the civil suit with the assistance of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights’ Fiona Lliff.

ZLHR confirmed that the compensation had been processed with a copy of the bank transfer of $6 210, 96 from the government to Mudehwe dated March 13 this year.

In the court application, Mudehwe demanded the incarceration of Home Affairs minister Cain Mathema and Commissioner-General of Police Godwin Matanga for failing to comply with a court order to compensate her.

Mudehwe was granted compensation after she was brutally assaulted by the police as she was protesting the year-long stay in an upmarket hotel by Mphoko.

Mudehwe sued Mathema and Matanga in both their official and individual capacities.

She also cited Finance minister Mthuli Ncube as one of the respondents, although she is not demanding his incarceration over the issue.

According to the application, Mudehwe sought to have the pair found guilty of contempt of court for “wilfully disregarding” a court order handed down on December 3, last year.