ED set to  resume rallies

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to resume his “thank you rallies” as the party’s commissariat is ceased with the matter, a senior Zanu PF official has said.

Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo said: “As soon as his schedule allows, he will resume the rallies, the cyclone issue takes precedence. He will advise as soon as the situation permits. The commissariat is ceased with that matter.”

This comes after Mnangagwa cancelled his rally which was scheduled for last Saturday in Shurugwi, Midlands Province, in order to attend to the cyclone disaster, which left over 100 people dead and thousands others homeless.

Announcing the postponement, Zanu PF Midlands provincial spokesperson Cornelius Mupereri said the event had been moved forward to enable the president to deal with the cyclone issue.

As part of the “thank you rallies”, Mnangagwa has been to Mwenezi in Masvingo Province, but snubbed an earlier gathering in Mashonaland Central Mt Darwin, under unclear circumstances.