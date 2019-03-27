Cde Mohadi, I hope you're listening!

Editorial Comment  •  27 March 2019 12:38PM  •  1 comment

WHILE in Bulawayo on Zanu PF business over the weekend, Vice President Kembo Mohadi grieved over the ruling party’s failure to regain lost ground in Harare and Bulawayo ever since the death of Joshua Nkomo in July 1999.

After independence in 1980, Nkomo’s Zapu had a stranglehold on Bulawayo, which was transferred to Zanu PF in 1987 when the two parties signed the Unity Accord to end hostilities between them.
In Harare, Zanu PF had an upper hand over its competitors.
The tables were turned when the MDC was formed about three months after Nkomo’s death, with the then united MDC opposition party banishing Zanu PF to rural areas.

While the MDC has lost traction in other urban centres, it dominates Harare and Bulawayo, where their rivals only have two Members of Parliament in Harare South and Bulawayo South.

“Zanu PF always won elections in Bulawayo when Nkomo was still around, but this is not the case now. What is happening? If there are problems that need to be addressed why don’t you confide in the party leadership?” Mohadi was quoted saying while addressing party supporters in Cowdray Park Ward 28, ahead of a council by-election on Saturday.

“Since 2000 up to now, we have been losing both general and local authority elections to the opposition. We can’t rule the country and have opposition people in the local authorities. We therefore found it fit to dissolve and re-organise the structures as a strategy to win elections. It boggles my mind to see Zanu PF losing elections to the MDC.”

To turn back the clock, Zanu PF has dissolved its provincial executives in the two provinces last month to allow for their restructuring.

We find it strange, however, that Mohadi seem not to know why voters in the two cities are voting with their feet for the opposition, when it’s as clear as mud that theirs is a protest vote over unfulfilled promises. Nearly 32 years after signing the Unity Accord, those who were affected by Gukurahundi, which resulted in the death of over 20 000 people in the Midlands and Matabeleland provinces, are still searching for answers.

Despite the people of Bulawayo pushing strongly for devolution, government continues to pay lip service to it regardless of the fact that it is now a constitutional requirement to devolve power to regions.

In the meantime, Bulawayo’s industries have collapsed with most of the unemployed youths migrating to South Africa where they are doing menial jobs. Even if Nkomo was to rise from the dead, he would not bring the support that Zanu PF is desperately looking for. We can only hope that Mohadi is listening.


 

    Comments (1)

    A good number of urban people have analysed ZPF and how it operates over the past 4 decades. Seriously, there is no-one in that party who can reverse engineer the damage that they have caused UNLESS they have to go PUBLICLY against most of the ruinous, populist policies that got the govt to the bottom of the hole it is now lodged. Because we don't apply the rules of logic the same way, some see saviours in everything ZPF ; especially those who have never worked anywhere else in their lives where accountability and responsibility are part of the KPIs. The current administration seems full of such pompous, arrogant and ignorant dunces. It's a monumental shame to be at the top when your behind is fully exposed and there is no evidence in your mind, experience, behaviour, action or demeanour that you deserve to be up there.

    Sagitarr - 27 March 2019

    Post a comment

    Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
    Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
    - Editor

    Your email address will not be shared.
     

    Popular this week

    Download our mobile app
    Loading...

    Popular this week

    © 2019 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

    Made in Zimbabwe
    Design & development by C2 Media     C2 Media