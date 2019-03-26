Proton Bakery  expanding?

PROTON Bakery has expressed interest in acquiring a small piece of land from Marondera Municipality in what points towards expansion of the business.

In a notice, the municipality said it intends to dispose land measuring 310 square metres to Proton Bakery.

As such, council is inviting those with objections to raise them in writing within 21 days.

“Notice is hereby given that in terms of section 152 (2) of the Urban Council’s Act that the Municipality of Marondera intends to dispose land measuring 310 square metres adjacent to stand 237 to Proton Bakery,” the municipality said in a statement.

“Copies of terms and conditions of the proposal will be open for inspection during normal business hours at the office of the director Housing and Community Services, Dombotombo Offices.”