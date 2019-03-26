Mbanje dealer convicted



A 38 year-old Harare man who was caught in possession of 29 bags of mbanje weighing 700 kilogrammes in April last year has been convicted of the offence. Ranganai Samhembere was busted by police officers as he transported the drugs with a street value of $49 000 in his private vehicle.

Samhembere was charged with unlawful dealing in dangerous drugs and denied the charge. He was then convicted by regional magistrate Barbra Chimboza after a full trial when the State proved its case beyond any reasonable doubt.

Chimboza rolled the matter over to today for sentencing.

Prosecutor Peter Kachirika said on April 13 last year, police detectives from Criminal Investigations Department Theft Squad received information to the effect that suspected drug dealers were loading mbanje into two Toyota Hiace vehicles in Damafalls, Harare.

Acting on the tip off, Kachirika said the detectives drove to Damafalls where they intercepted Samhembere who was driving a white Toyota Regius along an unnamed dust road.

The drugs were weighed at the Vehicle Inspection Depot in Eastlea and weighed 700kg, the court heard