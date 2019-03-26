High Court halts prosecution of Chinese nationals

THE High Court in Bulawayo has ordered the Hwange Magistrates’ Court to temporarily stop prosecution of seven Chinese nationals who are being charged with possessing ivory and money laundering pending a review of their application for discharge.

The seven are Zeng Denghui, 18, Peicong Wang, 35, Lin Cheng, 23, Yu Xian, 25, Long Zhu, 23, Chen Xiangfu, 30, and Qiu Jinchang, 29.

Justice Makonese granted interim relief to the accused through a provisional order over the weekend.

“Interim relief is granted on the provisional order that proceedings be and are hereby stayed pending the return date of this provisional order.”

The regional magistrate presiding over the trial court in Hwange, Collet Ncube and the State were cited as first and second respondents.