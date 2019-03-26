GMB urges millers  to stock up

THE Grain Marketing Board (GMB) says it will conduct a five-day stock-take at its depots countrywide between April 1 and 5 that may affect its operations.

It therefore advised stakeholders such as millers to ensure that they have adequate stocks before the start of the stock-take to avoid disruptions in their business.

It also advised those wishing to do business with it during the period to contact their respective depot managers first before finding their way to GMB depots.

“We expect normal operations to resume by April 8,” reads part of a statement issued by GMB.