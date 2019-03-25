Tobacco farmers deserve better

EDITOR — Government should recognise the value of tobacco farmers. These are people who work all year round for the benefit of the nation. Their hard work should be recognised and rewarded accordingly.

Right now the country is struggling to raise foreign currency to meet its obligations like medical supplies and fuel. They are bringing in foreign currency but then the government doesn’t to award them the value that they deserve. When their tobacco is being sold for a song at $0,20/kg it just defeats the whole purpose of why they sweated all year round.

Fair prices should be given to them and also access to their money should be unrestricted. Our government has a history of ruinous and equally deceptive policies that have brought this country to its knees.

What is shocking is the willingness to bend towards the demand of foreign investors without protecting our own.

If it were foreigners who would have demanded that they get unresticted access to their money I am certain government would have gladly accepted this. Why can’t they protect their own who are working tirelessly to save the face of this nation from total collapse.

I might not be an economist but I am sure of the value farmers carry.

Boss D.