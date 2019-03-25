. . . as CPU warns Vumba residents of imminent Manyera Dam collapse

Nokuthaba Nkomo  •  25 March 2019 12:21PM  •  0 comments

CIVIL Protection Unit (CPU) has advised members of the public residing in the Vumba community to evacuate the area downstream of Manyera Dam as its wall faces imminent collapse.

The dam wall has weakened following violent storms and flooding after parts of Manicaland and Masvingo were recently hit by Cyclone Idai which has left more than 300 dead and thousands displaced.
CPU has issued the warning and sent text messages advising those in areas that could be affected to move to safety.

“Manyera Dam Wall in Vumba has weakened and all those downstream are advised to evacuate and go to higher places. 
“Please, if you have relatives in this area pass on this message at once,” CPU said.

The Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services ministry has also urged the Vumba community to be on high alert. 

