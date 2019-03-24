ZHRC finalising probe  into army crackdown

THE Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) will soon release a report detailing the brutal crackdown by the army in the second city, which left several injured, and maimed.

The crackdown in the aftermath of the January fuel protests also saw hundreds being arrested. ZHRC has, since January, been conducting an inquiry into the chaos which will be preceded by a report.

“We are still compiling the report for the Bulawayo province, but what we can disclose is that the situation in the city was very bad. The report expounds on the involvement of the army and the police,” ZHRC commissioner Ndabeni Ncube told the Daily News on Sunday.

He could not be drawn into commenting further saying everything will be detailed in a report which he said will be released soon.

This comes at a time President Emmerson Mnangagwa has confirmed that he was the one who deployed the army during the protests almost two months ago.

Meanwhile, ZHRC says it has partnered the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission and, besides identifying challenges faced by citizens in accessing national documents, will also focus on victims of Gukurahundi who have suffered the same fate.

The two organisations had a meeting last week where the issue of Gukurahundi victims’ documentation took centre stage.

This was confirmed by NPRC boss, Selo Nare.

Ncube yesterday confirmed the new developments.