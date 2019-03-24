TB cases on the decline

AS the country joins the rest of the world in commemorating World Tuberculosis Day today, Zimbabwe has made significant steps in the fight against tuberculosis (TB).

Statistics show that Zimbabwe recorded 751 drug-resistant cases last year, compared to 920 the previous year. Health experts attribute the reduction to HIV and TB screenings being undertaken throughout the country.

While government appears to be on course towards ending TB within the Sustainable Development Goals framework by 2030, Aids and TB Unit deputy director in the ministry of Health and Child Care Charles Sandy said the disease remains a major public health problem for Zimbabwe.

“There are high levels of stigma at all levels of society among leaders, business and health professionals. Contact tracing remains weak and underfunded. Ending TB will not succeed without expanding prevention,” he said.

Zimbabwe is reportedly among top 30 high TB burden countries, with childhood TB accounting for under 10 percent of annual notifications.