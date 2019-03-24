Salary increase for funeral sector

WORKERS in the funeral industry have been awarded a seven percent salary increase to cushion them against the harsh economic conditions, government has announced.

According to this week’s Government Gazette, the salary adjustment is with effect from January 1.

The least paid employee in the funeral services sector was earning $297,05 a month prior to the cost of living adjustment.

With the new arrangement, the least will now be getting $317,84.

“This supplementary agreement is made pursuant to the National Employment Council for the Funeral Industry Principal Agreement (Statutory Instrument 76 of 2016). Companies in the funeral Industry award the following; a seven percent wage increase on minimum salary wage for all grades.

“Companies that are able to pay more are encouraged to do so and advise the National Employment Council (NEC) of such increases,” the NEC said.

The development comes as workers in both public and private sectors are agitating for an increase in their salaries following the erosion of their earning due to inflation.

Recently, workers in the mining industry were awarded an 80 percent wage increase following negotiations between the Associated Mine Workers Union of Zimbabwe (AMWUZ) and the Chamber of Mines.

In a statement, AMWUZ president Tinago Ruzive said the salary increase covers the period January to December 2019.

“This raised the minimum wage for the industry from $262.32 to $468.58.This increase is based on the dollar value increase for those mines who may be paying above the minimum due to various reasons or merit, therefore no employee shall fail to get an increase,” Ruzive said.

Workers in the mining sector have been appealing for their monthly wages to be increased to a minimum of $500 per month, saying the current wage level had turned them into paupers.

Civil servants have also agreed to a salary increase of between 25 and 29 percent as part of a $400 million cost of living adjustment after months of negotiations.

A civil servant earning $441 will now be paid $570, while those currently getting $519 will now be earning $649. Initially, the civil servants were demanding a minimum salary of $1 700 and later demanded $3 000 when the government devalued the local currency.