Japan grant aid boost for Zim

JAPANESE envoy to Zimbabwe Toshiyuki Iwado has inked three grant contracts to be funded by Tokyo in line with the Asian country’s sustainable development aid which started as way back as 1980.

The latest grants, which will be overseen by three local NGOs, will see one carrying out landmine clearance along the border with

Mozambique, with another involved in a project to improve a school in Bindura and the last one constructing a centre to house girls from abuse in Seke District, are hinged on improving the security of vulnerable groups in impoverished communities.

Speaking at the official ceremony in Harare last week, Iwado reiterated Japan’s commitment to assisting Zimbabwe before imploring the contracted NGOs to effectively deliver the projects in the agreed timelines to ensure quick relief to the would-be beneficiaries.

“Today’s signing ceremony of the grant contracts is just a kick-off for these projects. I hope that the three important projects will be implemented in a transparent, smooth and effective way by the NGOs within one year,” he said.

The project for mine clearance earmarked for Mount Darwin and Rushinga districts in Mashonaland Central, will be undertaken by the internationally-renowned NGO, the Halo Trust (Halo).

This initiative is expected to benefit at least 21 000 people by allowing access to safe water sources, land for animal grazing as well as allowing children to walk safely to school.

The Asian country together with other supporting partners joined hands with Halo in a broader national strategy managed by the Zimbabwe Mine Action Centre to "rid the country of landmines by the end of 2025."