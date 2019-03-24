ED off to Angola

Mugove Tafirenyika  •  24 March 2019 5:34PM  •  0 comments

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday left the country for Angola on a one-day visit.

In his absence, Vice President Kembo Mohadi will be the acting president.

The ministry of Information posted on its twitter handle yesterday that Mnangagwa will be attending the commemoration of Southern African Liberation Day, the Cuito Cuanavale.
The day was declared at the Windhoek Southern African Development Community in August 2018.

Only last week, Mnangagwa was forced to cut short his trip to the United Arab Emirates to attend to the Cyclone Idai disaster which killed hundreds of people  and destroyed infrastructure not only in the country’s two provinces of Manicaland and Masvingo but also in neighbouring Mozambique and Malawi.

 

    Post a comment

    Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
    Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
    - Editor

    Your email address will not be shared.
     

    Popular this week

    Download our mobile app
    Loading...

    Popular this week

    © 2019 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

    Made in Zimbabwe
    Design & development by C2 Media     C2 Media