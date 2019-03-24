ED off to Angola

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday left the country for Angola on a one-day visit.

In his absence, Vice President Kembo Mohadi will be the acting president.

The ministry of Information posted on its twitter handle yesterday that Mnangagwa will be attending the commemoration of Southern African Liberation Day, the Cuito Cuanavale.

The day was declared at the Windhoek Southern African Development Community in August 2018.

Only last week, Mnangagwa was forced to cut short his trip to the United Arab Emirates to attend to the Cyclone Idai disaster which killed hundreds of people and destroyed infrastructure not only in the country’s two provinces of Manicaland and Masvingo but also in neighbouring Mozambique and Malawi.