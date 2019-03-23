Zim names strong squads

Zimbabwe has named strong squad lists for their four teams taking part in the third edition of the Kwese Sevens Tournament at the Machinery Exchange Stadium at Harare Sports Club starting this morning and running until tomorrow.

Zambezi Cheetahs coach Gilbert Nyamutsamba said the tournament is opportune time to showcase Zimbabwe’s array of upcoming players.

“This is the only tournament that we get a chance to field a lot of players and for the young players this tournament is a chance for them to express themselves,” Nyamutsamba said.

“Lucky for them as they get to express themselves in front of a home crowd and they will get all the support they need.

“For me this is an exciting tournament because we get to see new talent and I am sure the teams will use the home crowd and conditions to express themselves.”

Cheetahs captain Stephan Hunduza reiterated his coach’s sentiments saying that it benefits the team to have a wider variety of competent options for selection.

“It is always good for the team when we have upcoming players because they bring use more competition and the pool of players we have pushes us be up there with our game as we prepare to go to the Hong Kong Sevens,” he said.

“As a captain, I am happy with the competition we are getting from the youngsters.”

The Lady Cheetahs are coming from a Silver Cup finish at the recently held Hermanus Ladies Sevens in the Western Province of South Africa and Constance Ngwende, who was in the final against South Africa is confident about prospects of a home gold.

“I am pretty sure that this time we will make it all the way because of the exposure we got playing against the South African national team and clubs from South Africa,” Ngwende said.

“It was a confidence booster preparing us for this tournament so that we keep on improving.”

Zimbabwe’s second string side the Goshawks is laden with young talent coming from the Under-21 club circuit and fringe players who are potential Zambezi Cheetahs.

The tournament will also feature six high schools teams that will have a chance to gain an international audience at the tournament.

SQUADS

Zambezi Cheetahs: Godfrey Muzanarwo, Andrea Banda, Nelson Madida (Mat Warriors), Kudzai Mashawi, Brandon Mandivenga (HSC), Boyd Rouse (Samurai — UK), Takudzwa Kumadiro, Kudakwashe Chiwanza, Shingirai Katsvere (OGs), Biselele Tshamala (Hwange Diggers), Stephan Hunduza (Diggers — Zambia), Brian Nyaude (AAC — Portugal)

Goshawks: Hayden Wison (Normanby RLFC — Australia), Blithe Maveresa (HSC), Godfrey Magaramombe, Jeremiah Jaravaza, Akim Dick, Tich Hwangwa (OGs), Theo Goeredema (Mat Warriors), Tinotenda Nyawasha (Mutare), Tatenda Kasorota (OH), Zephaniah Nkomo (HSC), Tadiwa Kandawasvika (UZ), Dylan Jera and Brighton Matiashe (Mutare)

Lady Cheetahs: Gladys Mukome, Lissy Wasarirevhu, Constance Ngwende (Police), Caroline Making, Nikita Kuleya (OGs), Mufaro Tagarira (Vainona), Precious Marange (HSC), Rumbidzai Chigumbu, Charity Mucucuti, Peace Sithole, Wadzanai Chidawa (OH)

Zimbabwe A Ladies: Tanaka Jambe, Mitchell Mugodo, Litra Sibanda (Hwange), Patience Harubereki, Racheal Tembo (Police), Hazzel Dube, Nyasha Tutani (OGs), Chiwoniso Mabika and Tatenda Chitewe (HSC), Slue Nyoni (OH).