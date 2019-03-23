Vimbai 'disappoints'

Social media fanatics are up in arms with songstress Vimbai Zimuto, pictured, accusing her of selling them a dummy.

The singer teased people with a series of nude pictures as a promotional way towards her video Vasikana Vese which came out this week raising “hopes” that nude scenes will appear.

However, the video came out with no nudes, with the songstress fully clothed much to the disappointment of many who have commented on her YouTube channel.

The video has attracted over 20 000 views so far on YouTube.

She broke onto the music scene with a controversial video Hapana Kwaunoenda and several people hoped for a repeat of similar formula.

Some believe she was using the pictures to attract viewership of the video.

In her words, commenting on the song: “This is a song that celebrates the hard work done by women all over the world. We raise families and bring relatives and communities together through our love and dedication.”

While others appreciate the message and the video she is sharing, they could not resist condemning her nude ways.

She told this publication that nudity is an art and that there is nothing immoral about it.

“There is no immorality in art. Art is expressive in every way possible. Even sex is art. You have to be very expressive to enjoy it,” she said.