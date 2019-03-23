School of Scribes hosts writers workshop

MOTIVATIONAL author and journalist Liberty Mwariwangu is hosting a “Writerpreneurs Master Class” workshop today at Parkview Restaurant in the capital, courtesy of his School of Scribes.

The workshop seeks to equip young writers with necessary skills and knowledge in the literary arts.

“We are focusing on teaching writers how to monetise their works. Authors should get something out of their creativity; they should realise penny for their pen,” Mwariwangu said.

The youthful author, who boasts of two published books, Dare Your Dream ... Change Your Limits and The God’s Hustler said the workshop is a must-attend.

“We can only change the world if we deal with the writers as the pen runs the world. Writers have the power to influence the world through their works,” he said.

Mwariwangu said drilling skills in the writers will not only end with the Harare workshop.

“We have what we call School of Scribes, we have lined up a number of workshops across the country and even across the national borders.

“The classes are receiving overwhelming response from across the globe, as a result, we are heading to Cape Town in South Africa after the Harare workshop,” he said.

Mwariwangu said there is a low reading culture in Africa as a result, the School of Scribes will go an extra mile to promote the book industry.

“We are going to award excelling authors so as to encourage them to remain focused. We have realised that most of the motivational writers are not acknowledged in our society,” he said.